Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of ($0.3869) per share and revenue of $3.8086 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.4%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.11.

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About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

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