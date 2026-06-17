Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.89. 116,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 466,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 7.1%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston purchased 2,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,568.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368. This trade represents a 56.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $390,806.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,995,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. Corporate insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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