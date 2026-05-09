Gordon Haskett Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Gordon Haskett's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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