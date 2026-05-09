Gordon Haskett Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $395.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Gordon Haskett's price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock's previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.86.

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Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

HD stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $310.40 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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