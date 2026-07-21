Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Trading 0.9% Higher - Should You Buy?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.15. 1,218,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,692,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRRR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gorilla Technology Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gorilla Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $318.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company's stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

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