Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $188.8920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $176.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.8%

GRC stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Gorman-Rupp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRC. Zacks Research downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Gorman-Rupp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company's stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

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