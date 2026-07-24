Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.89 million.

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Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $92.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRC shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gorman-Rupp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Gorman-Rupp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Gorman-Rupp

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About Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

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