Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.0056.

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GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Grab has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 425,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,427.43. This trade represents a 48.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,950,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,534,082.45. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,366,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,921. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $161,484,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Grab by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 32,555,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,452,000 after buying an additional 26,186,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grab by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,453,397 shares of the company's stock worth $361,542,000 after buying an additional 23,891,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Grab by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock worth $173,422,000 after buying an additional 22,038,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,797,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916,063 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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