GrafTech International (EAF) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($1.49) per share and revenue of $125.0170 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised GrafTech International from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GrafTech International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GrafTech International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,688 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 6,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company's stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International NYSE: EAF is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company's core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

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