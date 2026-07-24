GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from GrafTech International's conference call:

GrafTech said Q2 sales volume rose 8% year over year and production hit its highest quarterly utilization since 2022 at 74% , while management reaffirmed full-year sales growth expectations of 5% to 10% .

GrafTech said and production hit its highest quarterly utilization since 2022 at , while management reaffirmed full-year sales growth expectations of . The company’s pricing actions are starting to gain traction , with new customer commitments reportedly averaging more than 15% above pre-announcement levels, though most 2026 volume is already booked so the benefit will largely flow through over time.

The company’s , with new customer commitments reportedly averaging more than 15% above pre-announcement levels, though most 2026 volume is already booked so the benefit will largely flow through over time. GrafTech reiterated its goal for a modest year-over-year reduction in cash COGS , helped by lower unit costs, higher utilization, and productivity improvements, despite inflation in energy, raw materials, and logistics.

GrafTech reiterated its goal for a , helped by lower unit costs, higher utilization, and productivity improvements, despite inflation in energy, raw materials, and logistics. Management highlighted improving steel market conditions outside China and supportive trade policy, especially in the U.S. and Europe, as a key demand backdrop for graphite electrodes and a potential tailwind for future volumes.

Management highlighted improving steel market conditions outside China and supportive trade policy, especially in the U.S. and Europe, as a key demand backdrop for graphite electrodes and a potential tailwind for future volumes. The company emphasized rising needle coke and decant oil costs tied to Middle East disruptions, but said its vertical integration and U.S.-based captive supply give it some protection and could support higher electrode pricing over time.

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GrafTech International Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 205,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,805. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 167,106 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GrafTech International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAF

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International NYSE: EAF is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company's core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

Further Reading

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