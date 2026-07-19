GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.7778.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on GRAIL from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get GRAIL alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAL

Key Headlines Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: GRAIL announced a collaboration with Priority Health to make its Galleri multi-cancer early detection blood test available to self-insured employer groups, which supports broader commercial adoption of its core product. Article Title

GRAIL announced a collaboration with Priority Health to make its Galleri multi-cancer early detection blood test available to self-insured employer groups, which supports broader commercial adoption of its core product. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action against GRAIL, keeping the lawsuit in focus for investors. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the August 4 lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action against GRAIL, keeping the lawsuit in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms continued probing allegations that GRAIL misled investors about the design and efficacy of the NHS-Galleri trial, but these updates mostly reflect ongoing legal process rather than a new company-specific development. Article Title

Hagens Berman and other firms continued probing allegations that GRAIL misled investors about the design and efficacy of the NHS-Galleri trial, but these updates mostly reflect ongoing legal process rather than a new company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: The securities class action itself remains a drag on sentiment, with allegations of investor harm tied to disclosures around the NHS-Galleri trial and a broad class period running from May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,001,117.04. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 74.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in GRAIL by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period.

GRAIL Price Performance

GRAL stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.22. GRAIL has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GRAIL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GRAIL wasn't on the list.

While GRAIL currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here