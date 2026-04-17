Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 9.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: GTE were down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.93 and last traded at C$10.04. Approximately 79,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 99,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

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Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. The firm has a market cap of C$365.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.14.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: GTE last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($5.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of C$169.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1092044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

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