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Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Grand Canyon Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 2026 earnings due Thursday, April 30 (after market close) — analysts expect EPS of $2.78 and revenue of $307.75M, with the conference call scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.
  • Last quarter LOPE reported $3.21 EPS (beating the $3.19 estimate) and revenue of $308.12M, up 5.3% year‑over‑year; analysts forecast roughly $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS next year.
  • The stock has a market cap of about $4.7B and a P/E of ~22.4; Wall Street’s consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $220 (mixed analyst ratings: 2 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.88. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $149.37 and a twelve month high of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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