Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $261.7960 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $308.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $134.27 and a 52 week high of $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 649,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,980,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,184 shares of the company's stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,460 shares of the company's stock worth $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 472,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 339,758 shares of the company's stock worth $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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