Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.930-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.630-1.740 EPS.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.07. 316,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,736. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $149.37 and a 52-week high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,718 shares of the company's stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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