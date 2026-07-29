Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust's dividend payout ratio is -18.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point set a $1.50 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,007 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point's investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

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