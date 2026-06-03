Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Key Stories Impacting Graphic Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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