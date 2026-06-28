Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3250.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price on the stock.

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Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8%

GPK stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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