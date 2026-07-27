Great Elm Capital Group (GECC) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Group to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $11.3160 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 70.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Great Elm Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GECC opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Great Elm Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Great Elm Capital Group's payout ratio is -41.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Great Elm Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Elm Capital Group

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc NASDAQ: GECC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in private, middle-market companies. The firm targets senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity securities of U.S. companies, with a focus on businesses offering stable cash flows and potential for growth. Industry sectors of interest include business services, consumer products, industrials and healthcare, among others.

GECC's investment strategy emphasizes portfolio diversification and active management.

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