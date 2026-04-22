Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

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Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

GCBC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 12,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.39. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,622.65. The trade was a 12.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $66,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $255,609. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company's stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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