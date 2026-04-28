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Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director John Brust Buys 2,041 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Greene County Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Director John Brust bought 2,041 shares on April 28 at $24.50 (total $50,004.50) after purchasing 2,080 shares on April 27 at $24.05, bringing his holdings to 6,221 shares — a 48.83% increase in his stake.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share (annualized $0.40, ~1.6% yield) with an ex-dividend date of May 15 and payment on May 29.
  • Shares traded up 1.7% to $24.60 on above-average volume; Greene County Bancorp has a market cap of about $418.9M, a P/E of 10.74, and reported quarterly EPS of $0.62 with a net margin of 27.28%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) Director John Brust purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $50,004.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,414.50. The trade was a 48.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 27th, John Brust purchased 2,080 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 19,498 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Greene County Bancorp's payout ratio is 17.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Covalent Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

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