Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director John Brust Buys 2,041 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) Director John Brust purchased 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $50,004.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,414.50. The trade was a 48.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Brust purchased 2,080 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00.

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Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 19,498 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Greene County Bancorp's payout ratio is 17.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Covalent Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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