Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director John Brust Purchases 2,080 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) Director John Brust acquired 2,080 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,529. This trade represents a 99.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Brust acquired 2,041 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $50,004.50.

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Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company's stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Further Reading

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