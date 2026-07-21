Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session's volume of 22,696 shares.The stock last traded at $32.4720 and had previously closed at $32.48.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on GCBC

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 27.28%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director John Brust bought 2,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,529. The trade was a 99.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,864,341.20. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Further Reading

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