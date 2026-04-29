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Greenfire Resources (GFR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Greenfire Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) is expected to report Q1 2026 results after the close on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts forecasting $0.08 EPS and $96.425 million in revenue; an earnings call is scheduled for May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Mar 12) Greenfire missed estimates, reporting a ($0.08) EPS versus a $0.14 consensus, with revenue of $100.73 million, a net margin of 8.01% and ROE of 5.03%.
  • Shares recently traded at $6.24 (1‑year range $3.81–$7.02) with a market cap of about $782.5M and a PE of 12.73, and roughly 88.9% of stock is held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Greenfire Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $96.4250 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

NYSE GFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 245,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,614. Greenfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $782.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Greenfire Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Greenfire Resources by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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