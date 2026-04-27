Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.90. Greenfire Resources shares last traded at $6.1950, with a volume of 19,954 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFR

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $780.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenfire Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFR. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Greenfire Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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