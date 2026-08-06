Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,606,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,670,750.28. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $76,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,777 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company's stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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