Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.62, but opened at $82.75. Greif Bros. shares last traded at $83.9940, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands.

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Greif Bros. Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

Greif, Inc NYSE: GEF.B is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company's core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

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