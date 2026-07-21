Greif (GEF) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.1171 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Greif Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GEF opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Greif has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greif's payout ratio is 95.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,672.48. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $412,120. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Greif by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $74.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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