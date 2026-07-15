Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Shares Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 51,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 62,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GHI

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.48 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company's stock.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors NYSE: GHI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country's first social‐impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first‐mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed‐income developments.

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