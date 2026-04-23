Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $103.3290 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GDYN opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

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