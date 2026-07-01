Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $97.5460, with a volume of 329366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.38.

Get Griffon alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Weiss Ratings cut Griffon from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Griffon in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Griffon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.63 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 298.42%. Griffon's revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Griffon's dividend payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,784,297 shares in the company, valued at $169,365,471.24. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 7,873 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $755,965.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 790,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,889,599.04. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,223 shares of company stock worth $11,902,257. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 645.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation NYSE: GFF is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon's portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon's Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Griffon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Griffon wasn't on the list.

While Griffon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here