Grifols (GRFS) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $2.2221 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. Grifols has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Grifols Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Grifols's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Research raised Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Grifols from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Grifols from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 83.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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