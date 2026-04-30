Grindr (GRND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $119.4180 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of GRND stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Grindr has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRND shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grindr from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grindr from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grindr in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grindr

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,907,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,394,507.07. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065,766 shares of company stock worth $21,386,659 over the last 90 days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,011 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company's stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

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