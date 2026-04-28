Grocery Outlet (GO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.1509 billion for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.6%

GO stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price target on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Jeffrey York bought 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason J. N. Potter purchased 286,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $1,687,972.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,759.40. The trade was a 99.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,307 and sold 89,493 shares valued at $524,431. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,087 shares of the company's stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company's stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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