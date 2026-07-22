Go Pro
→ Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 6.5% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Groupon logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Groupon shares rose 6.5% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $27.83 before last trading around $27.76. Volume was below average at 631,609 shares versus a 1.64 million average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with recent ratings including a sell from Weiss Ratings, a downgrade from Wall Street Zen, and an outperform from Citigroup. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $19.50.
  • Groupon’s latest earnings missed expectations, reporting -$0.32 EPS versus the expected -$0.02, while revenue of $117.2 million came in slightly below estimates. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 90.05% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Groupon.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.7560. 631,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,636,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRPN

Groupon Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,578 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $49,235,000 after buying an additional 383,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,524 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $38,017,000 after buying an additional 962,337 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 958,660 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,422 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,498 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 698,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform's targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Groupon Right Now?

Before you consider Groupon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Groupon wasn't on the list.

While Groupon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
By Jessica Mitacek | July 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines