GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG - Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 171,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 237,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GrowGeneration from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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GrowGeneration Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.50.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 64,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $99,351.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,765,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,990. This represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 792,229 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 730,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,610 shares of the company's stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,024,125 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 278,179 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,380,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 519,681 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 184,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company's stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. is the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, serving commercial and home growers of all experience levels. The company offers a broad assortment of cultivation supplies, including high-efficiency LED lighting, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, growing media and nutrients. Through its retail outlets and e-commerce platform, GrowGeneration caters to indoor and outdoor horticultural operations, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding legal cannabis market.

In addition to its product offerings, GrowGeneration provides design, consulting and project management services for turnkey cultivation facilities.

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