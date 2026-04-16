Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by HSBC to "Buy" Rating

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the transportation company's stock. HSBC's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock's current price.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.24% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $228.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

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