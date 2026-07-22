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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from five brokerages, with three hold ratings and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $134.00.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed: EPS of $1.41 missed expectations of $1.49, but revenue of $213.33 million beat estimates. Analysts now expect 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • OMAB recently paid a $2.9165 dividend, and the stock was trading around $104.23 with a market cap of $4.43 billion. Institutional ownership remains relatively low, at 9.53%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $2.9165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 571.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's payout ratio is presently 85.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 791 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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