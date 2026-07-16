Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $528.9930 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.15 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ASR opened at $283.38 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $381.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $5.7572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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