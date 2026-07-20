Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $275.00 and last traded at $276.0860, with a volume of 4539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $297.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $5.7572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.22%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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