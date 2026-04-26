Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Up 1.0%

ASR opened at $318.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.61. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $292.35 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $504.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.78 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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