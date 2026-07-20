Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.25. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 11,677 shares changing hands.

Get GBOOY alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is a major Mexican financial services holding company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The group operates a universal banking franchise that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients across Mexico. Banorte provides a broad suite of banking services through an extensive branch network and digital channels and maintains an international investor presence, including ADRs that trade on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol GBOOY.

Banorte's core businesses include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, consumer and mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, and lending to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here