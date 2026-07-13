Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Director Buys $959,999.04 in Stock

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) Director Silvestre Vila Moret bought 175,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $959,999.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,776,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,960. This represents a 6.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silvestre Vila Moret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 224,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 176 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $960.96.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $884,258.57.

On Monday, June 29th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 10,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 125,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $643,750.00.

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Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 744,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.6229 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Grupo Financiero Galicia's payout ratio is currently 214.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 563.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $110,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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