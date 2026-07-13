Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Director Purchases 224,000 Shares of Stock

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) Director Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 224,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,080,000. This represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Silvestre Vila Moret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 175,824 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $959,999.04.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 176 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $960.96.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 167,791 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $884,258.57.

On Monday, June 29th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 10,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 125,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $643,750.00.

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Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 744,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,667. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.6229 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Grupo Financiero Galicia's dividend payout ratio is 214.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,468,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,592,990 shares of the bank's stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 1,004,371 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 2,092,309 shares of the bank's stock worth $113,133,000 after buying an additional 767,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,465 shares of the bank's stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 664,533 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGAL

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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