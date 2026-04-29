Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $198.04 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

SUPV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 408,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUPV. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,010 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Further Reading

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