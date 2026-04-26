Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.4333.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Grupo Televisa from $2.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $3.08 on Friday. Grupo Televisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grupo Televisa news, Director Salmon Denise Maerker sold 565,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $327,748.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 565,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $327,748.72. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,072 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Televisa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Televisa wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Televisa currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here