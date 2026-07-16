Grupo Televisa (TV) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Grupo Televisa to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $819.8810 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Grupo Televisa Stock Up 1.3%

Grupo Televisa stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TV has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.23.

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Insider Transactions at Grupo Televisa

In other Grupo Televisa news, Director Dahlhaus Jean Michel Enriquez sold 116,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $66,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,405. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margain Guadalupe Phillips sold 44,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the sale, the director owned 838,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,816.75. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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