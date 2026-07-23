GSI Technology (GSIT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.30 million. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSIT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSI Technology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GSI Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSI Technology

Insider Transactions at GSI Technology

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 132,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $1,531,923.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,982,417 shares in the company, valued at $22,877,092.18. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,335.41. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,363. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory products. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 1995 and has focused its efforts on content addressable memory (CAM) and high-speed SRAM (static random-access memory) solutions. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GSIT, GSI Technology leverages advanced architectures to meet demanding data-processing requirements.

The company's core product portfolio includes ternary CAM (TCAM) devices, binary CAM (BCAM) devices and high-speed synchronous SRAM.

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