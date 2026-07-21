GSK (GSK) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect GSK to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $11.0198 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. GSK has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. GSK's payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Weiss Ratings downgraded GSK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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