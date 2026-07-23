Guardant Health (GH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $314.23 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Guardant Health Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GH opened at $150.75 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 100,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $12,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,012,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,231,669.70. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,110,607.58. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 708,565 shares of company stock worth $90,556,597 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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